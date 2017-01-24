Hilarious Video Explains ‘The Netherlands’ to Donald Trump in Language He’ll Understand: WATCH

A new video – America First, The Netherlands Second – from news satire show Zondag met Lubach (which is basically The Netherlands’ version of The Daily Show) mocks Donald Trump’s ridiculous policies while introducing him to their country.

Writes the show:

“The whole world was watching for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States: Donald J. Trump. Because we realize it’s better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him. In a way that will probably appeal to him the most.”

Watch: