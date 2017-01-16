Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis for Questioning His Legitimacy as President-Elect: WATCH

Nigerian ‘Comedy’ Sketch Denounced For Making Joke of Sexual Assault of Gay Man: WATCH

by Michael Fitzgerald
January 16, 2017 | 8:23am

Ogusbaba

Ogusbaba_2A sketch posted on Facebook by Nigerian comedian Ogusbaba is facing a backlash for making light of the sexual assault of a gay man.

The sketch opens with Ogusbaba as an effeminate gay man. A man played by actor Stephen Odimgbe arrives and some bad dialog follows in which the two agree to have sex.

RELATED: Comedian Bill Burr Under Fire For Remarks About Caitlyn Jenner: VIDEO

However, Odimgbe’s character clicks his fingers and two other men – actors Sean and Jnr Pope – appear. The men argue and make fun of Ogusbaba’s character. The three men then begin to show a number of objects – a banana, a cucumber, a paw paw and finally a yam with a bottle of olive oil – with which they intend to sexually assault Ogusbaba.

According to Gay Star News, international activists have condemned the video. Nigerian pastor Rev. Jide Macaulay said the video “glorifies and glamorizes homophobic attacks faced daily in reality by many LGBTI people in Nigeria.”

“Ogusbaba need to understand that this is not funny. Your comedy is giving licence to haters to attack gay people,” said Macauley. “We urge Ogusbaba to withdraw this sketch, apologise to the gay community and condemn any homophobic abuse as a result of this comedy.”

Ogusbaba-comment2

Watch the video below.

You Might Also Like