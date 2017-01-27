UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Tells Allies: ‘Have Our Back’ or ‘We’re Taking Names’

Two Gay Men in Ivory Coast Still Seek Explanation for their Imprisonment

Trump’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley paid a visit to UN headquarters in New York to present her credentials to UN chief Antonio Guterres and put U.S. allies on notice:

“Our goal with the administration is to show value at the U.N. and the way that we’ll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure that our allies have our back as well. “For those that don’t have our back, we’re taking names, we will make points to respond to that accordingly.”

