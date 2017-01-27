Matt Baume Explains How the Repeal of Obamacare Will Affect LGBTQ People: WATCH

NBC Nightly News Spotlights Gay Actor Chris Salvatore, Who Took In His Ailing 89-Year-Old Neighbor: WATCH

In a new clip, Matt Baume explains what might happen if the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) is repealed.

“Insurance companies are more likely to discriminate” against LGBTQ people, and a provision in the ACA with the Office of Civil Rights insures LGBTQ people get equal access to coverage.

“So now LGBTs are more likely to have health coverage and less likely to be denied. And that’s a big deal because there are a lot of health issues that disproportionally affect queer people.”

Those include HIV, smoking, depression, HPV, hepatitis, eating disorders, and even breast cancer are proportionally higher in LGBT people.

The repeal of Obamacare will mean LGBT people will die.

Watch: