Declassified ODNI Report Says Putin ‘Ordered’ Campaign to Help Trump, Harm Hillary Clinton

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified report asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” a campaign to undermine the US election and harm Hillary Clinton’s chances at becoming president, ABC News reports:

“We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency,” the report reads.

“We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” it goes on to say.

President Barack Obama ordered the review on Dec. 9.

Obama and President-elect Donald Trump have been given detailed, but classified, briefings on the matter by the leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies. Obama received his briefing on Thursday in Washington, while Trump was briefed in New York earlier today.

Read the report for yourself HERE.