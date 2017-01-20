Three Resistance Groups Collaboratively Shut Down Inauguration Checkpoint: WATCH

Demonstrators from Black Lives Matter, Showing Up for Racial Justice DC (SURJ), and the Black Youth Project DC have shut down a checkpoint at the inauguration.

The groups are working collaboratively to shut down a checkpoint.

Said Michaela, an activist from SURJ, to Fusion:

“The gates are closed…We are here as part of a multiracial majority of conscience. Most Americans did not vote for Trump and we are here to say we will not be silent any longer. White people have been silent for too long and we are standing up with one voice, shoulder to shoulder with our collaborators and co-conspirators. We came here with peace. This is a non-violent production.”

Watch: