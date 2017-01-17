DC Activists Plan Queer Dance Party at Mike Pence’s Home to Protest Anti-LGBTQ

DisruptJ20, a series of mass actions supported by the activist collective DC Welcoming Committee, is planning protests around the inauguration, one of which is a Queer Dance Party at the Chevy Chase, Maryland home of VP-elect Mike Pence on Wednesday.

Writes the group on its website and Facebook page:

The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That’s right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!

WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 are teaming up to bring you the best dance party in the nation, so you betta’ show up and weerrrrkkk! We will meet at the Friendship heights metro and make our way via carpooling or dance to Daddy Pence’s neighborhood. Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!

Afterparty Fundraiser Location TBA!

Pence will arguably be the most openly anti-LGBTQ Vice-President in history when sworn in.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, the list is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues the office will have ever seen.