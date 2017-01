Pharrell and Ellen Blast Kim Burrell’s Homophobia: ‘There’s No Room’ for It – WATCH

Popular sneaker colorways are announced long before their release these days, so it’s no surprise that the LGBT-themed Ultra Boost, due in June, is getting a preview now.

High Snobiety reports:

The drop will arrive just before LGBT Pride Month in June, as the kicks boast the 3.0 Primeknit update and notable rainbow detailing at the heel. White Boost tooling plays contrast underneath, while tonal black laces then accompany the adi low-tops.

No more details on the shoes were immediately available.