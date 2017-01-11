Towleroad

BREAKING: FOX News Anchor Shep Smith Denounces Trump for ‘Belittling and ‘Delegitimizing’ Journalists: WATCH

Randy Rainbow Drops the Ultimate Musical Take on Meryl Streep vs Trump: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 11, 2017 | 5:27pm

Randy Rainbow Meryl Streep

Randy Rainbow is churning out some brilliant takes on the political scene these days but his take on the Thin Skinned Orange’s alarming Twitter habits will cast a spell on you.

And while Trump has created a long list of targets for his social media rage — Rosie O’Donnell, Alec Baldwin, the casts of Modern Family, SNL, and Blackish, along with Miss Universe, Alicia Machado — he made a mistake coming for Streep.

You don’t come for Streep, or a brilliant lyricist with a YouTube account and a musical theater repertoire (in this case, Into the Woods) at his disposal.

Watch:

You Might Also Like