Randy Rainbow Begs President Obama to Stay: ‘I Don’t Like the New Man’ – WATCH

YouTube satirist Randy Rainbow sat down for an exit interview with President Obama at the White House and begged him to stay before delving into a longer round of questioning about Vladimir Putin, “President Trump”, Melania, and his legacy.
Watch:
by Andy Towle
January 9, 2017 | 1:27pm
YouTube satirist Randy Rainbow sat down for an exit interview with President Obama at the White House and begged him to stay before delving into a longer round of questioning about Vladimir Putin, “President Trump”, Melania, and his legacy.
Watch: