Randy Rainbow Begs President Obama to Stay: ‘I Don’t Like the New Man’ – WATCH

Janelle Monae Denounces Kim Burrell, Anti-Gay Hate at Golden Globes: ‘We All Bleed the Same Color’

Can You Guess Which Country Is The Worst In The World For Transgender People? – VIDEO

YouTube satirist Randy Rainbow sat down for an exit interview with President Obama at the White House and begged him to stay before delving into a longer round of questioning about Vladimir Putin, “President Trump”, Melania, and his legacy.

Watch: