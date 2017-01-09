Randy Rainbow Begs President Obama to Stay: ‘I Don’t Like the New Man’ – WATCH

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
January 9, 2017 | 1:27pm

Randy Rainbow Obama

YouTube satirist Randy Rainbow sat down for an exit interview with President Obama at the White House and begged him to stay before delving into a longer round of questioning about Vladimir Putin, “President Trump”, Melania, and his legacy.

Watch:

