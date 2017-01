Donald Trump Comes for ‘Hillary Flunky’ Meryl Streep, Because of Course…

Meryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump in the Golden Globes Speech You Need to See: WATCH

Ryan Gosling snatched the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy out from under Ryan Reynolds, but Reynolds had a consolation prize waiting in the seat next to him: Andrew Garfield.

In a moment that lit up Deadpool/Spider-man slash fiction sites everywhere, Reynolds and Garfield locked lips in a kiss that was captured in the background of a camera shot as Gosling took the stage.

Watch: