Trump Fires Acting AG Sally Yates for Refusing to Defend Unlawful Travel Ban, Replaces Her with Someone Who Will

Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night after she refused to defend his unconstitutional, unconscionable, immoral executive order barring citizens from seven nations from entering the U.S.

Trump replaced Yates with Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, VA, who would do his bidding.

Politico reports:

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel,” a White House statement said. “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Yates could not be reached for comment on Trump’s attack, but a person close to her called the criticism from the White House absurd.

“That’s preposterous. Everyone knows she’s a career prosecutor for nearly three decades, well-respected by serious members of both parties,” said the Yates associate, who asked not to be named. “That dog won’t hunt.”

Rachel Maddow shared video last night of Yates being questioned by Trump’s Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions asking Yates if she should say no to an unlawful order from the president, something Donald Trump fired her for doing last night.