Samantha Bee Offers Alternative to ‘White House Correspondents Dinner’ Since Trump is Attacking the Press

Samantha Bee is hosting an alternative to the White House Correspondents Dinner that will roast Donald Trump and donate proceeds to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The NYT reports:

This alternative gala, which is being called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” and is expected to be announced officially on Monday, will be at the Willard Hotel. Ms. Bee said that it was not an attempt to comment on or compete with that other, better-known banquet, but a night to include jokes about Mr. Trump that she and like-minded comedians want to make.

“We’re not trying to supersede it,” she said in a telephone interview. “We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

Journalists are unclear about how the White House Correspondents Dinner will go down this year given Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the media and attack legitimate news organizations as “fake news”.

It’s also known that he’s not a fan of the dinner because of this incident where he was humiliated by President Obama. Many claim that it was his impetus to run for president: