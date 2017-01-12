Towleroad

BREAKING: CMT Host Cody Alan Comes Out as Gay: ‘I’m Finally Comfortable Enough for Everyone to Know…’

December Court Order Could Pave the Way for Same-Sex Marriage in Peru

by Michael Fitzgerald
January 12, 2017 | 11:14am

Oscar Ugarteche same-sex marriage peru

A court in Peru has issued an historic ruling ordering the registry of a same-sex marriage from Mexico.

The seventh constitutional court handed down the verdict in the marriage of Oscar Ugarteche (above), an economist and founder of the Homosexual Movement of Lima, and Mexican citizen Fidel Aroche. The couple married in 2010.

RELATED: Peruvian Police Fire Water Cannon on LGBT Activists to Break Up Valentine’s Day Kiss-In: WATCH

According to Terra, the ruling opens the possibility that those who have married abroad can register their union in Peru.

Following the December 25 ruling, Ugarteche said:

“I am very happy. We are married in Mexico but Peru…does not recognize marriages outside of its jurisprudence, it is not recognized because the registration does not seem to us the union between two men.”

He added that a marriage between a same-sex couple should not be of concern to anyone else.

You Might Also Like