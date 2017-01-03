Say Something Loving: Listen to the New Track from ‘The xx’

Singer Rebecca Ferguson Says She’ll Sing at Trump’s Inauguration on One Condition

British band The xx released a new promotional single on January 1 called “Say Something Loving” which is a sentiment all of us could use more of these days.

Rolling Stone reports:

The track samples the Alessi Brothers’ 1978 track “Do You Feel It?” and spotlights the vocal interplay of singers Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft, as well as Croft’s sparse yet trademark guitar playing.

“You say something loving / It’s so overwhelming, the thrill of affection / Feels so unfamiliar / You say something loving,” the singers exclaim on the infectious chorus. “Without hesitation it hits me, hits me / It feels so unfamiliar.”

Listen:

A few weeks ago the band was in Tokyo and had a bit of karaoke fun: