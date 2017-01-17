Seth Meyers Takes ‘A Closer Look’ at Trump’s Attacks on Civil Rights Icon John Lewis: WATCH

Echoing, the majority of Americans’ thoughts, Seth Meyers started out last night’s “A Closer Look” with this note: “The Trump transition has been like listening to a spooky version of ‘Pop, Goes the Weasel’ that you hear in a horror movie.”
He then moved on to Trump’s John Lewis remarks, notable (or not notable) for the fact that they contradict remarks he made praising the civil rights icon a decade ago:
“If you’re wondering whether it’s racist to assume Lewis’ district is ‘crime-infested and falling apart’ just because he’s black, the answer is a hard ‘yes’. Of course, as usual, Trump isn’t even being consistent. He felt a little differently about Lewis’ district, which includes most of Atlanta, back in 2006 when he wanted to build a high-rise there, saying, ‘It’s a great location in a great city, I’ve loved Atlanta for years.’ I guess I’m not surprised; Trump changes positions more often than a porn star with a bad back.”
Watch: