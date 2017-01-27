Seth Meyers: Trump’s Obvious Lies Keep Us from Taking His Word on Anything – WATCH

Donald Trump was still litigating the size of his inauguration crowd with ABC News anchor David Muir at the end of their interview this week, Seth Meyers pointed out at the end of “A Closer Look” last night.

But that’s just one lie of many, Meyers pointed out.

Trump got his voter fraud suspicions from an anecdote told to him by Bernard Langer, a German golfer, who saw brown people around him he suspected shouldn’t be able to vote, said Meyers:

“What the hell is going on? A very famous German golfer told me he saw some Mexicans voting? If your grandpa started talking like this, you would consider putting him in a home. Instead we put this guy in [the White House]”

Trump was then asked to change the subject by GOP leaders, Meyer noted.

“Clearly, this is the beginning of an attempt by the president to crack down on the people who voted against him, using fake voter fraud as a pretext. But Trump did not restrict his lies and delusions just to voter fraud claims. For example, he was asked about his controversial speech in front of the memorial wall at the CIA where he spent time bragging about his crowd sizes. Many intelligence officials saw the speech as offensive but according to the full transcript, Trump did not see it that way.”

In fact, Trump said he got the biggest standing ovation from the CIA since Peyton Manning won the Super Bowl, a claim Meyers found hard to believe because, do you think the CIA really stood up and gave an ovation at the end of the Super Bowl?

Added Meyers:

“The problem with Trump’s false claims is that it makes it impossible for us to take his word for it on anything policy-related” such as the Affordable Care Act, which Trump says he has a replacement for, but still hasn’t provided. And his attempts to explain how the border wall will be paid for.

Trump’s explanation to David Muir: “There will be a payment. It will be in a form. Perhaps a complicated form.”

“So definitely not in money then,” Meyers quipped.

“In the end, if you were hoping Trump would use the ABC interview to offer a hopeful, unifying message for the country, you were probably disappointed, said Meyers. “Instead, he pulled the anchor aside to show him an inauguration photo and once again brag about his crowd size.”

Watch: