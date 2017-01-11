FOX News Anchor Shep Smith Denounces Trump for ‘Belittling and ‘Delegitimizing’ Journalists: WATCH

If you missed the circus on display at Trump Tower earlier today, here’s a glimpse of one of the ugliest moments. Trump went after CNN’s Jim Acosta and the network for publishing a legitimate story about the circulated intel report about Trump possibly being “compromised” by Russia:

FOX News Shep Smith called out Trump today on his newscast:

“President-elect Trump today told CNN’s Jim Acosta that his organization amounts to fake news. CNN’s exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different from the document dump executed by an online news property. Though we at FOX News cannot confirm CNN’s report, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither they nor any other journalists should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the President-elect of the United States.”

Watch:

(h/t jmg)