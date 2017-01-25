This Right-Winger is So Insecure About His Masculinity, He Heckled ‘Sissy’ Men Who Took Part in the Women’s March: WATCH

White House Puts Out Press Release to Amplify the ‘Praise’ Trump is Receiving from the Lying Press

Joining the rabid hordes incensed at the millions of women marching worldwide last weekend, David Daubenmire has shared a video of himself heckling participants in Washington, D.C.

In his “Pass the Salt” program Daubenmire, who made headlines in the 90s and was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayers with his football coaching, calls male participants “sissies” and tells women, “You’re the one who spread your legs, don’t blame the baby.”

According to Right Wing Watch, when a protester responds, Daubenmire shouts:

“Hey sir, you’re a sissy! You’re a sissy! That’s right, if you were a real man you wouldn’t force your wife to be out here. You say, ‘Well, my husband supports me.’ Hah. Sure! You married a woman; that’s what you did. You made a sissy-man.”

The sodomy obsessed nutbag is also heard to claim that “feminism is the rebellion against the laws and rules of god.”

