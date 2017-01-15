Towleroad

BREAKING: Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis for Questioning His Legitimacy as President-Elect: WATCH

Sledding with a Cat is the Purrrfect Winter Sport: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 15, 2017 | 11:38am

sledding cat

Jesse Smith’s kitty Weston is definitely what you’d call an outdoor cat.

Watch:

Posted January 15, 2017 at 11:38am ETC by Andy Towle
in Cats, Pets, Sports

You Might Also Like