‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Rent’ and Other Films Streaming in January

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new additions to streaming services this month below, including Boogie Nights, Dallas Buyers Club and Rent.

Boogie Nights, available on Netflix January 1

Before Mark Wahlberg committed himself to playing nothing but patriotic dads, but after his heartthrob/pseudo-rapper phase, he turned in his peak career performance in Boogie Nights. Sure, it’s most often fondly remembered for a shot of Wahlberg’s prosthetic diggler at the film’s conclusion, but the rest of Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s porn drama is just as satisfying and much more grounded in realism.

The Perfect Physique, available on Netflix January 1

If your Instagram is anything like mine, it’s probably full of more dudes with tattoos and nipple piercings wearing Andrew Christian briefs than it is pictures of brunch and babies. In this docudrama, meet the men behind the muscles. The film interviews fitness models and professional bodybuilders to find out what it takes to get that signature shred.

Roseanne for President, available on Hulu January 27

Television pioneer (and gay icon) Roseanne was certainly ahead of her time when she bemoaned the corporate and establishment political influence in Presidential politics. Take a look back at her wildly unconventional (and ultimately unsuccessful) bid for the Green Party nomination during the 2012 race in this documentary directed by Eric Weinrib.

Dallas Buyers Club, available on HBO January 1

Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto anchor this drama telling the story of a man smuggling HIV/AIDS medications over the border in the 1980s. Leto’s performance may have been critically lauded, but many found the role heavy on trans stereotypes.

Rent, available on Amazon January 1

Featuring most of the original Broadway cast does little to save this faithful-to-a-fault film adaptation of the beloved musical. It’s hopelessly dated and desperately earnest, but for those who fell in love with the groundbreaking stage show, it’ll do for a singalong if you’re in a pinch.

Growing Up Coy, available on Netflix January 6

Now more than ever, the story of six-year-old Coy Mathis and her family is vital viewing. The young trans girl and her Colorado family fight for her right to use the appropriate restroom. As the battle for LGBT rights only seems to intensify, this landmark 2013 case is one of the first to dive into transgender bathroom rights.

What are you streaming this month?