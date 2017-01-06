Gay Married ‘Soulmates’ Celebrate 55th Valentine’s Day in Adorable Necco Sweethearts Ad: WATCH

Jack and George met in 1961 and have been together ever since, and this is the first Valentine’s Day they’ll celebrate as a legally married couple.

Necco’s Sweethearts candy is celebrating their relationship in a new ad.

Says Jack: “If he’s not there, I can’t go to sleep. If he’s not around I don’t know what to do.”

Replies George: “I knew when I met Jack that that was who I was looking for. That I had spent all of my life looking for. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.”

Adds Jack: “The Supreme Court made their announcement on I think it was the 25th of June.”

Says George: “I turned on the radio cause I knew they were gonna make an announcement at 9:00 and sure enough I heard the results of the Supreme Court, and frankly, I wept.”

Watch: