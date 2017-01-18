Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s Brother and Collaborator, Comes Out as Bisexual

Hip-Hop artist Taylor Bennett, the brother and collaborator of Chance the Rapper, has come out as bisexual in a series of tweets.
Tweeted Bennett: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues…Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans…I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017.
