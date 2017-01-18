Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s Brother and Collaborator, Comes Out as Bisexual

Hip-Hop artist Taylor Bennett, the brother and collaborator of Chance the Rapper, has come out as bisexual in a series of tweets.

Broad Shoulders Short Film This Month (1-25-17). EP Next Month (2-???-17). Birthday Thursday. 🙂🎉 #21 A photo posted by New Album "Broad Shoulders" (@taylorbennett) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Tweeted Bennett: “My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I’d like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues…Growing up I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans…I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. # ThankYou ”

Listen to Bennett’s collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “Broad Shoulders”: