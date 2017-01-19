Troye Sivan’s Sensual Gay Rights Anthem ‘Heaven’ is Here to Ease Your Trump Woes: WATCH

Trump Plans to Cut Nat’l Endowment for the Arts, Nat’l Endowment for the Humanities

Troye Sivan has released the video for “Heaven,” his Blue Neighbourhood track featuring Betty Who, and it’s an ultra-sensual black and white clip that features intimate shots of Sivan and an unidentified man with vintage clips of important moments in the LGBTQ rights movement.

Shout out to @alexhopemusic, @jackantonoff, @Grimezsz, and @BettyWho for helping me make the most important song I've made — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 19, 2017

Writes Billboard of the clip which was directed by Luke Gilford:

For what Sivan has referred to as “the most important song” he’s ever made, the timing of the video’s release couldn’t be more significant. Friday (Jan. 20), the day after the video’s release, is the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence — who previously signed a “religious freedom law” allowing businesses to deny service of LGBTQ patrons, among various other things.

Though not a US citizen, Sivan (a South African-born Australian) has been an outspoken champion of LGBTQ rights and equality worldwide.

Watch:

Lyrics:

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Trying to save face, and daddy heart break

I’m lying through my teeth

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to replace the love that I fake

With what we both need

The truth runs wild

Like kids on concrete

Trying to sedate my mind in its cage

And numb what I see

Awake, wide eyed

I’m screaming at me

Trying to keep faith and picture his face

Staring up at me

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

The truth runs wild

Like the rain to the sea

Trying to set straight the lines that I trace

To find some relief

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to embrace the picture I paint

And colour me free

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek