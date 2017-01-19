Troye Sivan’s Sensual Gay Rights Anthem ‘Heaven’ is Here to Ease Your Trump Woes: WATCH

Troye Sivan has released the video for “Heaven,” his Blue Neighbourhood track featuring Betty Who, and it’s an ultra-sensual black and white clip that features intimate shots of Sivan and an unidentified man with vintage clips of important moments in the LGBTQ rights movement.
Shout out to @alexhopemusic, @jackantonoff, @Grimezsz, and @BettyWho for helping me make the most important song I've made
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 19, 2017
Writes Billboard of the clip which was directed by Luke Gilford:
For what Sivan has referred to as “the most important song” he’s ever made, the timing of the video’s release couldn’t be more significant. Friday (Jan. 20), the day after the video’s release, is the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence — who previously signed a “religious freedom law” allowing businesses to deny service of LGBTQ patrons, among various other things.
Though not a US citizen, Sivan (a South African-born Australian) has been an outspoken champion of LGBTQ rights and equality worldwide.
Watch:
Lyrics:
The truth runs wild
Like a tear down a cheek
Trying to save face, and daddy heart break
I’m lying through my teeth
This voice inside
Has been eating at me
Trying to replace the love that I fake
With what we both need
The truth runs wild
Like kids on concrete
Trying to sedate my mind in its cage
And numb what I see
Awake, wide eyed
I’m screaming at me
Trying to keep faith and picture his face
Staring up at me
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
The truth runs wild
Like the rain to the sea
Trying to set straight the lines that I trace
To find some relief
This voice inside
Has been eating at me
Trying to embrace the picture I paint
And colour me free
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
The truth runs wild
Like a tear down a cheek