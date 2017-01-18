Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Like to Lie’

Donald Trump gave an interview to the website Axios, which asked him about lying.

Said Trump: “I don’t like to lie, no. I don’t like to lie, no. It’s something that–it’s not something that I would like to be doing.”

When asked if it’s ever okay to lie, Trump responded: “I don’t want to answer the question because it’s–it gets to, you know, a different level than what we’re talking about for this interview.”

In other non-lies from the President-elect’s mouth, he told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that he doesn’t want celebrities at his inauguration:

“Many of the celebrities that are saying they’re not going, they were never invited. I don’t want the celebrities, I want the people. We have the biggest celebrities in the world there. The biggest in the world.”

He also told CNN that he was “never in that room” at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow where the alleged prostitutes were giving each other golden showers:

“It’s made up. Never existed. Never happened. And the reason I say that so strongly because nothing is ever going to show up. There’s never going to be a tape that shows up. There’s never going to be anything that shows up. Now, I would be very embarrassed if a tape actually showed up, saying something like that. It would be double embarrassed because I’m saying there is no tape. There is no event. I was never even in that room for that period of time. They made stuff up.”

Watch:

