Inauguration Protests Turn Violent as Police Clash with Anti-Trump Protesters: WATCH

Police used stun grenades as they advanced against protesters at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The videos below are shot at 12th and L streets.

Tear gas has been reported….

Developing…

Middle of K street right now pic.twitter.com/UBdof8EeZX — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 20, 2017

Watch:

WATCH: Protesters and police clash in the streets of nation's capital following President Trump's #inauguration https://t.co/GLieTKP0oS — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2017