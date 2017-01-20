Towleroad

BREAKING: Inauguration Protests Turn Violent as Police Clash with Anti-Trump Protesters: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 20, 2017 | 2:09pm

Police used stun grenades as they advanced against protesters at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The videos below are shot at 12th and L streets.

Tear gas has been reported….

Developing…

Watch:

 

