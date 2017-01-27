Trump Holds Press Conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May: WATCH LIVE

Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May at 1 pm.

USA Today reports:

Many foreign leaders have said they don’t know what to expect from Trump, who has criticized various trade agreements the United States has with other countries, saying they are costing American jobs. He has also said other countries should pay for U.S. defense assistance, including members of the North American Treaty Organization (NATO).

May is expected to express strong support for NATO during the meeting with Trump, a session that will also include economics.

In a speech Thursday at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia, May called NATO “the cornerstone” of western defense, and said nations should work together to support it and similar alliances. “Some of these organizations are in need of reform and renewal to make them relevant to our needs today,” she said, “but we should be proud of the role our nations, working in partnership, played in bringing them into being and in bringing peace and prosperity to billions of people as a result.”