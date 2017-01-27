Trump Speech Forces ABC To Reschedule LGBT Miniseries ‘When We Rise’: VIDEO

Seth Meyers: Trump’s Obvious Lies Keep Us from Taking His Word on Anything – WATCH

ABC has had to reschedule LGBT miniseries When We Rise to make room for an address by Donald Trump to a joint session of Congress.

Starring Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Michael K. Williams and Ivory Aquino, When We Rise “chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women, who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable,” reports Deadline.

ABC had planned to broadcast the four part series across consecutive nights February 27 – March 2.

However, On Tuesday House Speaker/enabler Paul Ryan announced that he had invited Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28. When We Rise will take a break that night and continue broadcasting on March 1.

When We Rise creator Dustin Lance Black recently said that Trump and many of his fans might well like the show if they give it a chance. At least POTUS will be able to watch it on Air Force One.

Black voiced his concerns on Twitter, writing “Not thrilled either. I’ll urge @ABCNetwork to do all they can to make sure #WhenWeRise does not get #Trumped. Your raised voices will help.”

I will urge @ABCNetwork to do all they can to insure #WhenWeRise does NOT get #Trumped. Your raised voices will helphttps://t.co/i6YAAiYZwK — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) January 26, 2017

He later added:

“If @ABC works hard to keep viewers over the break & moving it 1 day allows Congress, SCOTUS & the Executive Branch to tune in, then so be it.”

Watch the trailer for When We Rise below.