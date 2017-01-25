White House Puts Out Press Release to Amplify the ‘Praise’ Trump is Receiving from the Lying Press

This Right-Winger is So Insecure About His Masculinity, He Heckled ‘Sissy’ Men Who Took Part in the Women’s March: WATCH

Andy Cohen Explains Why He’s Begging Kellyanne Conway to Consider a Spot on The Real Housewives: WATCH

The White House just put out this press release and social media is blowing up about it.

this is the strangest thing trump has done yet, can you imagine being so insecure you put out a press release of compliments about you??? https://t.co/BRbGDg2EQM — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2017

New @WhiteHouse press release cites this tweet as "PRAISE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BOLD ACTION" https://t.co/6aJs3BfNZU — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) January 25, 2017

White House just put out positive news coverage of the president, starting w a tweet from @jonkarl. Don't recall ever seeing a WH do this. pic.twitter.com/Gm17miZI89 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 25, 2017

Trump cites praise from, wait for it, the lying, dishonest, biased press. https://t.co/s7tpm3IRNT — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) January 25, 2017

Donald Trump now has the White House press office to amplify praise of himself pic.twitter.com/Z2vknnTlzI — Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) January 25, 2017

straight-up campaign style email sent by the government out of a White House account highlighting praise of President Trump pic.twitter.com/A5R2gztYyz — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 25, 2017

This is a) weird and b) "Trump has done a lot" is not necessarily praise… https://t.co/fna0Ae67AK — Jessica Abrahams (@jiabrahams) January 25, 2017

This is weird item to include in a WH release entitled "Praise for President Trump's Bold Action" pic.twitter.com/iZ87iHjAH4 — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) January 25, 2017