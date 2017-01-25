Towleroad

BREAKING: Queer Eye, Black Site Prisons, 1984, Madonna, Mary Tyler Moore, Sergei Millian, Louis Tomlinson: HOT LINKS

White House Puts Out Press Release to Amplify the ‘Praise’ Trump is Receiving from the Lying Press

by Andy Towle
January 25, 2017 | 10:10am

Trump compliments

The White House just put out this press release and social media is blowing up about it.

