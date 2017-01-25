White House Puts Out Press Release to Amplify the ‘Praise’ Trump is Receiving from the Lying Press

The White House just put out this press release and social media is blowing up about it.
this is the strangest thing trump has done yet, can you imagine being so insecure you put out a press release of compliments about you??? https://t.co/BRbGDg2EQM
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2017
New @WhiteHouse press release cites this tweet as "PRAISE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP’S BOLD ACTION" https://t.co/6aJs3BfNZU
— Scott Nover (@ScottNover) January 25, 2017
White House just put out positive news coverage of the president, starting w a tweet from @jonkarl. Don't recall ever seeing a WH do this. pic.twitter.com/Gm17miZI89
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 25, 2017
Trump cites praise from, wait for it, the lying, dishonest, biased press. https://t.co/s7tpm3IRNT
— Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) January 25, 2017
Donald Trump now has the White House press office to amplify praise of himself pic.twitter.com/Z2vknnTlzI
— Oliver Milman (@olliemilman) January 25, 2017
straight-up campaign style email sent by the government out of a White House account highlighting praise of President Trump pic.twitter.com/A5R2gztYyz
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 25, 2017
This is a) weird and b) "Trump has done a lot" is not necessarily praise… https://t.co/fna0Ae67AK
— Jessica Abrahams (@jiabrahams) January 25, 2017
This is weird item to include in a WH release entitled "Praise for President Trump's Bold Action" pic.twitter.com/iZ87iHjAH4
— Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) January 25, 2017
A few days after complaining about the media's negativity, this appears on the White House website
https://t.co/ZBQLszDBI3
— Liz Moyer (@LizMoyer) January 25, 2017