Wikileaks Puts Out Call for Trump’s Tax Returns After Administration Says ‘No’

More than 250,000 people have signed a White House ‘We the People’ petition, the first posted under the new administration, calling on Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

That’s more than double the number required to force a response from the White House. White House aide Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s This Week it won’t be happening:

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” she said.

“They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. And you know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president.”

But there’s talk this week, following the wildly successful Women’s March, of a new mass march around tax day to put the focus on Trump’s refusal.

And Wikileaks has put out a call for Trump’s tax returns.

Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

Trump's breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

The issue is not likely to go away anytime soon.