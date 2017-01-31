William Norris, Oprah, Tom Price, Saturn, Timothy Olyphant, Budweiser, Justin Bieber: HOT LINKS

Seth Meyers: Trump Should ‘Be the First President That Legally Has to Count to 100 Before Taking Action’

Three Gay Men Have Been Murdered in Tampa Since December

DEATHS. Judge William A. Norris dies: “In the 1988 case, Judge Norris — sitting on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, as part of a three-judge panel — issued a 60-page concurring opinion in the court’s 2-to-1 ruling striking down the Army’s ban on gay soldiers. It was the first time a federal appeals court prohibited a branch of the armed services from excluding people on the basis of sexual orientation.”

NEW JOB. Oprah joining 60 Minutes.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE. The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

REVOLT. Democrats boycott confirmation votes for HHS nominee Tom Price and Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin: “Republicans expressed outrage at the move, while Democrats gathered outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room to outline their gripes with the selections. ‘I can’t understand why senators, who know we’re going to have these two people go through, can’t support the committee,’ said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah). ‘I’m very disappointed in this kind of crap. … Some of this is because they just don’t like the president. This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in my whole time in the United States Senate,’ he added.”

FALL IN LINE. Paul Ryan defends Trump’s Muslim travel ban: “Even though GOP congressional leadership was frozen out of the drafting of the order, Ryan told rank-and-file Republicans that he backed the decision to stop the U.S. refugee program and ban all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.”

DEMOCRATS RALLY. Trump mocks “mess” of a protest. “Congressional Democrats rallied Monday evening outside of the Supreme Court with thousands of supporters urging Trump to rescind his executive order, which temporarily bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. Led by Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y. ) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the Democrats’ protest at the foot of the Supreme Court was marred by a malfunctioning microphone, leaving a vast majority of the bulging crowd unable to hear a word of what the lawmakers were saying. A bullhorn was employed as an attempted remedy, but it failed to carry the message beyond those in closest proximity to the court steps. ”

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

ICED. Justin Bieber got very close to an NHL player.

SATURN: New Cassini photos show rings in extreme detail.

DRESSED. Colton Haynes kicks off Men’s New York Fashion Week.

BEST DECISION. ILove Makonnen on coming out:

The best decision I ever made in my life is coming out of the closet. I feel so much better and happier that I can truly just be me! — Human Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 30, 2017

VIRGINIA. Hundreds pack Cox High School for assembly on Gay-Straight Alliance: “During the assembly, alliance members answered questions from fellow students. They said cyberbullying and social media taunts cause pain. But so can hearing a phrase like something being called “so gay,” even if the person saying that meant no harm.”

TIMOTHY OLYPHANT. Locker room voyeur victim:

BUDWEISER. Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration:

