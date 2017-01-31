William Norris, Oprah, Tom Price, Saturn, Timothy Olyphant, Budweiser, Justin Bieber: HOT LINKS

DEATHS. Judge William A. Norris dies: “In the 1988 case, Judge Norris — sitting on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco, as part of a three-judge panel — issued a 60-page concurring opinion in the court’s 2-to-1 ruling striking down the Army’s ban on gay soldiers. It was the first time a federal appeals court prohibited a branch of the armed services from excluding people on the basis of sexual orientation.”
NEW JOB. Oprah joining 60 Minutes.
AND THE NOMINEES ARE. The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards.
REVOLT. Democrats boycott confirmation votes for HHS nominee Tom Price and Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin: “Republicans expressed outrage at the move, while Democrats gathered outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room to outline their gripes with the selections. ‘I can’t understand why senators, who know we’re going to have these two people go through, can’t support the committee,’ said Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah). ‘I’m very disappointed in this kind of crap. … Some of this is because they just don’t like the president. This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in my whole time in the United States Senate,’ he added.”
FALL IN LINE. Paul Ryan defends Trump’s Muslim travel ban: “Even though GOP congressional leadership was frozen out of the drafting of the order, Ryan told rank-and-file Republicans that he backed the decision to stop the U.S. refugee program and ban all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.”
DEMOCRATS RALLY. Trump mocks “mess” of a protest. “Congressional Democrats rallied Monday evening outside of the Supreme Court with thousands of supporters urging Trump to rescind his executive order, which temporarily bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. Led by Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y. ) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the Democrats’ protest at the foot of the Supreme Court was marred by a malfunctioning microphone, leaving a vast majority of the bulging crowd unable to hear a word of what the lawmakers were saying. A bullhorn was employed as an attempted remedy, but it failed to carry the message beyond those in closest proximity to the court steps. ”
ICED. Justin Bieber got very close to an NHL player.
SATURN: New Cassini photos show rings in extreme detail.
INSTAGRAM ROUND-UP. Ansel Elgort, Tom Daley, Brock O’Hurn, Mark Wahlberg and Carlos Pena.
I was never the popular kid in high school… but my dad aka "papapena" always told me it didn't matter what other people were doing or saying. "Keep your head pointed straight and go" (in a Spanish accent of course). Growing up he instilled in us his wisdom of which I live by every day. One in particular – "Be the hardest working person in the room". I know there is always a YES even when my mind and the world around me is saying NO. There is always a way. You just have to work hard enough to find it. Feeling blessed beyond belief this Sunday and praying for a successful week filled with excitement and new beginnings for all of us 🙂 #happysunday #motivation #Godisgreat #savedbylove #nofilter #cantstopwont @vegaalexa @therealcarlospenasr
DRESSED. Colton Haynes kicks off Men’s New York Fashion Week.
BEST DECISION. ILove Makonnen on coming out:
The best decision I ever made in my life is coming out of the closet. I feel so much better and happier that I can truly just be me!
— Human Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 30, 2017
VIRGINIA. Hundreds pack Cox High School for assembly on Gay-Straight Alliance: “During the assembly, alliance members answered questions from fellow students. They said cyberbullying and social media taunts cause pain. But so can hearing a phrase like something being called “so gay,” even if the person saying that meant no harm.”
TIMOTHY OLYPHANT. Locker room voyeur victim:
BUDWEISER. Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration:
TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Lokies Khan.
I thought to myself, am I really happy in this picture as I look back on 2016? And well, I actually am. One helluva motherfucking year '16 has been for me. It's not my favorite year, but I'm thankful how everything eventually worked out on this roller-coaster ride. Though not many, my low periods were extremely long and heavy. But from my scandal, I've learnt how to desensitize myself to haters and naysayers. And from my breakup, I've learnt how to love myself as I vowed to put me at absolute first again. 2016 blossomed with opportunities. My Pattaya trip with AirAsia, acting in 'Hurt', modelling for The Jock Shop, speaking out against slut-shaming, being a DJ again, all the sponsorships I've received, the gigs I've gotten as a solo performer and with my boyband, and Christmas this year was by far the most magical one yet. My fitness and yoga practice is at a new high, especially with my BodyPump routine on Sunday mornings. I've never felt this good about my physique. I've gotten to know some of the most incredible people. Close friends became closer, and I realized who are my people through it all. I don't know what's ahead. I don't have a concrete plan, but I am bubbling with a vision I have for myself this new year. I'm daring myself to dream big again and I'm set to resurrect my teenage dream to see New York City soon after I ORD. So let's go, 2017. xx Photo by @kierancyr. #vscocam