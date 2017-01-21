Women’s March on Washington: WATCH IT LIVE

Follow along today as the Women’s March on Washington takes a stand for rights, safety, health, families and the diverse communities that are the strength of our nation.

Today’s rally begins at 10 am and ends at 1:15 pm. The march begins at 1:15. The rally will feature a large number of national figures including America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock, Maryum Ali, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Van Jones, and many more.

And if you can't participate, open this page in a separate link HERE and follow all day.

Here’s the Women’s March mission and vision:

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.

HEAR OUR VOICE.

At least 673 Sister Marches are taking place all around the world. More info here.

