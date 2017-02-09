Towleroad

BREAKING: Dead Cow Dumped on Gay Woman’s Property in Alleged Hate Crime

John McCain, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, New Zealand, Tom Ford, Madonna, London: HOT LINKS

by Andy Towle
February 9, 2017 | 3:57pm

EMBOLDENING THE ENEMY. Donald Trump comes for John McCain.

MCCAIN FIRES BACK:

 

ADAM SCHIFF. Congressman believes Neil Gorsuch comments may have been choreographed.

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON. Nocturnal Animals actor has no Oscar nomination but does look great without a shirt.

IVANKA’S STUFF. Here’s  the federal ethics law Kellyanne Conway violated.

NEW ZEALAND. Gay men convicted of homosexuality more than 30 years ago to have records cleared: “Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts. She apologized to those who’d been convicted but said they would not receive any compensation.”

fordFASHION ANNOUNCEMENT. Guess who’s launching a men’s underwear line?

SHAMEFUL 76. Countries around the world that make being LGBT illegal.

I’VE ADOPTED. Madonna confirms she has new twins: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

 

etheridgeUNEDUCATED, UNREGULATED. Melissa Etheridge voices her concerns about Trump: “At least Mike Pence, even if he’s against my lifestyle and he’s very conservative, he at least had a certain… to the social conservatives there was at least a sense of… following the rules.”

EPIPHANY. Rich Juzwiak went to a sex party and discovered something about himself.

JUSTIN BIEBER. The singer has returned to Instagram and is on a shirtless posting spree.

 

LONDON. A new gay club is opening: “The owner of east London’s East Bloc, Wayne Shires, is set to open sister venue Bloc South in Vauxhall over the coming weeks, in a welcome boost to the health of LGBT nightlife in the capital. The 300-person capacity venue, which will be open seven days a week, is set to take over the premises left by the closure of Club 65 in August last year.”

TIME. Goes after Democrats.

LENA DUNHAM. 73 Questions.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Paul Iskandar.

 

