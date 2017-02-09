John McCain, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, New Zealand, Tom Ford, Madonna, London: HOT LINKS

Manchester Chef Stabbed in the Face in Vicious Homophobic Assault

EMBOLDENING THE ENEMY. Donald Trump comes for John McCain.

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

…long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

MCCAIN FIRES BACK:

Sen. John McCain statement — responding to President Trump's tweet saying McCain should not be talking about success/failure of missions pic.twitter.com/z4WKnFQTzd — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 9, 2017

ADAM SCHIFF. Congressman believes Neil Gorsuch comments may have been choreographed.

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON. Nocturnal Animals actor has no Oscar nomination but does look great without a shirt.

IVANKA’S STUFF. Here’s the federal ethics law Kellyanne Conway violated.

Kellyanne on Fox—“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff…I’m gonna just going to give a free commercial here” Here's federal ethics law many are pointing to pic.twitter.com/cAEARzsFFM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 9, 2017

Fmr. Obama ethics czar on Conway's remarks: "It is contrary to federal law…We can't have federal officials breaking federal law." pic.twitter.com/63dwjyvNW5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2017

NEW ZEALAND. Gay men convicted of homosexuality more than 30 years ago to have records cleared: “Justice Minister Amy Adams on Thursday announced a scheme to wipe clean the criminal records of people convicted of indecency, sodomy or providing a place for homosexual acts. She apologized to those who’d been convicted but said they would not receive any compensation.”

FASHION ANNOUNCEMENT. Guess who’s launching a men’s underwear line?

SHAMEFUL 76. Countries around the world that make being LGBT illegal.

I’VE ADOPTED. Madonna confirms she has new twins: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

UNEDUCATED, UNREGULATED. Melissa Etheridge voices her concerns about Trump: “At least Mike Pence, even if he’s against my lifestyle and he’s very conservative, he at least had a certain… to the social conservatives there was at least a sense of… following the rules.”

EPIPHANY. Rich Juzwiak went to a sex party and discovered something about himself.

JUSTIN BIEBER. The singer has returned to Instagram and is on a shirtless posting spree.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

LONDON. A new gay club is opening: “The owner of east London’s East Bloc, Wayne Shires, is set to open sister venue Bloc South in Vauxhall over the coming weeks, in a welcome boost to the health of LGBT nightlife in the capital. The 300-person capacity venue, which will be open seven days a week, is set to take over the premises left by the closure of Club 65 in August last year.”

TIME. Goes after Democrats.

LENA DUNHAM. 73 Questions.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Paul Iskandar.

Really excited for what's coming , Thailand is really amazing and I'm trying to enjoy it while keeping my eyes on the prize .. thank you so much for your support and Love #MisterInternational #Smile #PaulIskandar A photo posted by Paul Iskandar 🇱🇧 🇫🇷 (@pauliskandar21) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:39am PST

Always hungry .. Wake up with determination ! Enjoy your day my friends ✌🏽 #MrLebanon #PaulIskandar #RoadTo #MisterInternational A photo posted by Paul Iskandar 🇱🇧 🇫🇷 (@pauliskandar21) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:04am PST

Have a powerful mind !! In the end it's all in the mind . What you think of you work for and what you work for you get 🤔✌🏽👑 #MisterInternational #1monthtogo #MakeADifference A photo posted by Paul Iskandar 🇱🇧 🇫🇷 (@pauliskandar21) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:05am PST