Top Dem on House Intel Committee Says More Info Coming on Flynn

The Trump White House is Still Figuring out its Policy for North Korea

Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says that conversations Flynn had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak are not covered by executive privilege and there’s more to come, Politico reports:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told House Democrats Tuesday that the recent revelations about former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn’s conversations with the Russians are only the beginning, and more information will surface in the coming days, according to multiple sources in a closed party meeting.

Flynn resigned late last night.