Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute Left Out Trans Actor Alexis Arquette Despite 70+ Screen Credits

Patricia Arquette is speaking out after her sibling, trans actor and activist Alexis Arquette, was left out of the Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’ segment despite having more than 70 screen credits, ABC News reports:

“I was really pissed off the academy left out my sister Alexis in the memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business,” she told ABC News.

“At a time when we have trans kids that can’t even go to the bathroom at school, you would think the academy would have a little bit more respect for a group of people that are murdered, and trans women of color are most likely to live in extreme poverty, making $800 a month, so I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do.”

Alexis Arquette died in September of complications related to AIDS.

Other performers excluded from the video segment this year included Garry Shandling, Robert Vaughn, Florence Henderson, and Bill Paxton, who died the day before the Oscars.