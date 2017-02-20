Billy Eichner Gets Political, ‘Riverdale’, ‘HTGAWM’, ‘Moonlight’ Better Sweep The Oscars and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Billy on the Street has been killing it this season, but it’s not all threesomes with Jon Hamm and Seth Rogen death hoaxes. Tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern on TruTV you can relive some of the show’s more politically-pointed segments.

If there’s one new show you’re looking to add to your weekly viewing queue, make it Riverdale on the CW. It’s a teen drama, so the boys — all played by much older actors, of course — are hunks. But the real draw is the highly-stylized take on the classic Archie comics. There’s a compelling mystery plaguing the small town, so you’ll want to go back and watch this addictive series from the beginning before the new episode Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

While Shondaland’s How To Get Away With Murder may have spun off its rails in season three, we’re still tuning in to catch any fleeting glimpses of scantily clad Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora. In Thursday’s two-hour finale, 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC, we’ll finally learn who killed Wes, if you’re still invested in all of that.

Look, we’re not going to try and justify intellectually or culturally why you should be watching Mama June: From Not to Hot 10 p.m. Friday on WE. The special gives the matriarch of the Honey Boo Boo clan a makeover, and, admit it, aren’t you at least a little curious?

If the Academy fails to give Moonlight all the awards at the 89th Annual Academy Awards this Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC, we’re going to lose it. You thought we were mad when Beyoncé lost to Adele? Just you wait. Just. You. Wait.

What are you watching this week?