Blondie’s ‘Fun’ Video Will Send You High into Orbit: WATCH

The video for “Fun”, the first track from Blondie’s forthcoming album Pollinator, has hit the web and its an outer space rave directed by Dikayl Rimmasch.

NME reports:

Guitarist Chris Stein explained why they went for a vibrant, intergalactic them on their video; “Quoting Emma Goldman, ‘If I can’t dance I don’t want to be part of your revolution.’ In these trying times we need some fun. We’re very serious about fun.”



Speaking to NME, Stein added: “The video was shot in two places – the colour stuff was all shot in LA without us and the black and white stuff was shot in New York. It’s got some good cameos – it’s got a pretty big cameo from Raja, who’s one of the Drag Race superstars, and little cameos from Grace McKagan, Duff McKagan’s daughter who has a band called The Pink Slips, and also Tony Maserati, who was a producer and mixer for us.”

Watch: