Blondie’s ‘Fun’ Video Will Send You High into Orbit: WATCH

The video for “Fun”, the first track from Blondie’s forthcoming album Pollinator, has hit the web and its an outer space rave directed by Dikayl Rimmasch.
Guitarist Chris Stein explained why they went for a vibrant, intergalactic them on their video; “Quoting Emma Goldman, ‘If I can’t dance I don’t want to be part of your revolution.’ In these trying times we need some fun. We’re very serious about fun.”
Speaking to NME, Stein added: “The video was shot in two places – the colour stuff was all shot in LA without us and the black and white stuff was shot in New York. It’s got some good cameos – it’s got a pretty big cameo from Raja, who’s one of the Drag Race superstars, and little cameos from Grace McKagan, Duff McKagan’s daughter who has a band called The Pink Slips, and also Tony Maserati, who was a producer and mixer for us.”
Watch: