Caitlyn Jenner Posts Message for Trump on Trans Rights: ‘This is a Disaster. Call Me’ – WATCH

Caitlyn Jenner, who has been silent since Donald Trump withdrew Obama-era guidance withdrew Obama-era guidelines instructing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom in accordance with their gender identity, posted a message for Donald Trump to her Instagram account last night.

Said Jenner: I have a message for President Trump from one Republican to another. This is a disaster and you can still fix it. You may have promised to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

She added additional thoughts in a caption:

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you _ are _ winning. You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we’ll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support. For all our friends out there, If you want to be part of this winning side, you can help by checking out the National Center for Trans Equality and letting Washington hear how you feel loud and clear. (Link in bio!) Now…I also have a message for the bullies. You suck. You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity. As proof that you can’t stop our progress, the Supreme Court will soon hear an important Title Nine case thanks to the courage of a brave young man named Gavin Grimm. See you in court!”

Jenner supported Ted Cruz for president during the campaign, saying she wanted to be his ambassador for transgender issues, blasted Hillary Clinton as a “f**king liar”, and pulled a bathroom stunt at Trump Tower in Manhattan in an attempt to show how trans-inclusive Trump really is.

Jenner sees herself as a change maker within the Republican Party for LGBT people.

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

Said Jenner on Any Given Wednesday in August:

“I am here to help the entire Republican Party do a better job when it comes to LBGT issues. For that reason I stay on the conservative side. Now, the Republican Party obviously is – they are not, have not, been as good as it comes to LBGT issues and social issues. And so I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican Party, of trying to help these people kind of understand what the issues are for the LBGT community. And obviously, in my case, the ‘T’ portion.”

Added Jenner:

“We have a lot of issues. We have a nine times higher suicide rate than the general public. Young kids especially. Very prone to bullying. Not fitting in. The murder rate is way way too high of trans individuals. Hate crimes towards trans people. Maybe I can help the Republican Party do a better job when it comes to these types of issues.”

Last December, Jenner met with Samantha Power, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, who praised her for efforts to raise the profile of transgender people.

Jenner suggested that she’s “comfortable” with the issues here in the U.S., a remark that didn’t sit well with trans activists here who have called her “an insult to trans women” and claim that because of her privilege, wealth and fame she is out of touch with the discrimination, poverty, and marginalization issues faced by transgender women day to day.

Of course, after claiming that she advocates for the trans community, Jenner has said still voted for the anti-LGBT GOP in 2016 despite a slate of candidates who were vocal and expressive about their opposition to LGBT issues.