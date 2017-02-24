Calvin Harris Debuts Track ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

Depeche Mode Wants Nothing To Do With White Supremacy

Calvin Harris has debuted a new track featuring Frank Ocean and Migos.

Writes Billboard:

Harris earlier posted the artwork for the track, which he wrote with Ocean and Migos’ Quavo and Offset. All three get a chance to shine at the mic. Ocean gets first chance, opening the track with: “I might empty my bank account/And buy that boy a wooden pipe/Buy that boy a wooden pipe/I might, I might.”

It’s a collaboration made in EDM heaven: Harris, the reigning top earner in EDM, joining forces with the enigmatic soulman Frank Ocean and Migos, a hip-hop group deigned by Donald Glover as “the Beatles of this generation.” If there wasn’t enough expectation on all that, Harris went and declared that all his songs for this year are specifically designed to make you feel “f—ing incredible.”

Listen: