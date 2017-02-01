Chelsea Handler Vows to Fight for Immigrants, Muslim, Mexican, Black, Gay and Trans People: WATCH

TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler delivered a heartfelt speech today to her Instagram followers, pledging to use her privilege to stand up for those who are disenfranchised.

Greetings from Mumbai!

I had a friend today tell me that I was being too political, that I was being too aggressive. And what I want to say is this: I am a white women of a lot of privilege. I make a lot of money and I don’t have a lot of problems, and a lot of what this administration has proposed thus far won’t even affect me personally. I don’t need Planned Parenthood. I can pay for my own medical care. I’m not an immigrant. I was born here. I’m not Muslim. I’m not Mexican. I’m not black. I am not gay, or I’m not transgender.

But, I know this country is based on inclusiveness, on welcoming people. On loving people that are not like you. On not worrying about how something impacts your life personally, but how it impacts all the people around you and all the people that aren’t around you. It’s compassion and it’s empathy. And I will fight for it, and if I come off as being aggressive, it’s because I care so much about doing the right thing.

Watch: