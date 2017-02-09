CNN Had a Good Day and Samantha Bee is Celebrating: WATCH

CNN had a great week this week and Samantha Bee was overjoyed.

Said Bee in a celebration of the network’s early February triumphs:

“After briefly banning Kellyanne Conway for being a flaxen-haired fountain of lies, CNN let her back through the gates straight into Jake Tapper’s cage, and they haven’t fed him this week.”

The network then “whisked us back to the days of radio” with the audio feed of the 9th Circuit hearings.

And then they “gifted us with the joy of pretending the past year never happened” with the Bernie Sanders vs Ted Cruz health care debate.

“The Socialist and the Slytherin played all their greatest hits!”

But Bee admits of Cruz and Sanders: “I can honestly say I would give my left tit to have either one of you wonderful mansplaining pricks in the White House right now.”

Watch: