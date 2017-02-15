Susan Sarandon Destroys Joan Crawford Rather Than Hillary Clinton in the Full ‘FEUD: Bette and Joan’ Trailer: WATCH

Susan Sarandon returns to acting rather than politicking, destroying Joan Crawford rather than Hillary Clinton in the new trailer for FEUD: Bette and Joan.

Sarandon plays Bette Davis to Jessica Lange’s Joan Crawford in this Ryan Murphy-directed FX series on the legendary war between the two actresses.

Also starring in the show: Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Judy Davis, Kiernan Shipka, and Alison Wright. The show premieres on March 5.

Watch the full trailer: