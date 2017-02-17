Even FOX News’ Shep Smith Has Had Enough of Trump’s Lies: ‘It’s Crazy What We’re Watching’ – VIDEO

FOX News anchor Shep Smith isn’t buying Donald Trump’s steaming pile, at all.

Said Smith following the circus of a press conference yesterday:

“We keep getting a series of untrue things…it’s up to…all the rest of us to point it out when the president of the United States keeps saying things that are demonstrably, unquestionably, opinion aside, 100 percent false!”

Added Smith:

“It’s crazy what we’re watching every day. It’s absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening and we’re fools for asking the questions? No sir. We are not fools for asking this question and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people…We have a right to know.”

Watch: