Frank Ocean is the Subject of a $14.5 Defamation Suit Filed by His Own Father

by Andy Towle
February 3, 2017 | 7:17am

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean is the subject of a $14.5 million defamation suit filed by his own father, TMZ reports:

Calvin Cooksey filed the defamation lawsuit over a Tumblr post Frank wrote last summer in the wake of the Orlando massacre. In the post, Frank accused his dad of using a homophobic slur years and years ago … when Frank was a kid.

Frank recalled, “I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty.”

Calvin calls the story BS and says it’s damaged his financial opportunities in film and music.

Ocean’s post:

http://frankocean.tumblr.com/post/146249813326/i-read-in-the-paper-that-my-brothers-are-being

