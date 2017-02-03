Lady Gaga Previews Her Super Bowl Halftime Show: WATCH

In New Single ‘Where’s the Revolution’, Depeche Mode Takes on Trump’s Dark America: LISTEN

If there was ever a time that America needed some mindless entertainment it’s now. Lady Gaga previewed her Super Bowl halftime show at an NFL press conference yesterday.

She said the show will not be political, but that all depends on how you define political:

“The only statements that I’ll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in passion for inclusion… I believe in the spirit of equality and of this country, one of love and compassion and kindess. So, my performance will uphold those philosophies.”

Also, people don’t really believe her:

“Her fans would feel betrayed if she didn’t seize this moment in some way,” Billboard Senior Editor Jem Aswad told the Daily News.

“I would be surprised if she didn’t do anything. The question is what she’s going to do and how extreme it is or isn’t going to be.”

And she said “I wouldn’t read into” a comment on a small bee she ended an Instagram post with yesterday, which is supposedly a super secret code that Queen Bey Beyonce will be making an appearance.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Watch:

Gaga also talked to GMA: