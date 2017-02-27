Survey: 31 Percent of British People Think Being Gay is a Choice

George W. Bush: ‘We Need an Independent Media…to Account People Who Abuse Their Power’ – WATCH

A new survey by YouGov has revealed that 31 percent of British people think that “being gay or lesbian is just the way some people choose to live.”

49 percent of respondents said they believe “people are born gay or lesbian,” 17 percent said that they “don’t know” and three percent said homosexuality “is a result of a person’s upbringing.”

Broken down by age demographic, more younger people believe that people are born gay.

In the 18 to 24-year-old category, 59 percent said people are born gay while 34 percent of respondents in the 65 years+ category think homosexuality is a choice.

A similar survey in 2014 revealed that 41 percent believe people are born gay.