George W. Bush: ‘We Need an Independent Media…to Account People Who Abuse Their Power’ – WATCH

‘Tickled’ Filmmaker Discusses How His Twisted Doc Is Like Trump, Scientology and Gay-For-Pay Adult Films: INTERVIEW

Survey: 31 Percent of British People Think Being Gay is a Choice

Former President George W. Bush told Matt Lauer that he does not consider the media “the enemy of the people” as Donald Trump has described it, and praised its role in facilitating democracy:

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy. That we need an independent media to hold people like me to account. I mean, power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere.”

As for an investigation of the Russia-FBI-Trump scandal, Bush said:

“I think we all need answers.”

Watch: