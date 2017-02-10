Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Flynn, Grey Gardens, Prince, Shooting Stars, GOP Cowards, Nico Tortorella: HOT LINKS

Bernard Perlin’s Pursuit of Art, Love, and Gay Sex Brought to Life by Michael Schreiber’s ‘One-Man Show’

BANNON. Rosie O’Donnell posts Photoshopped image of her as Trump’s Chief Strategist as world hopes SNL takes notice.

TREASONOUS. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

CONFLICT. Saudis foot tab at Trump Hotel: “A lobbying firm working for Saudi Arabia paid for a room at Donald Trump’s Washington hotel after Inauguration Day, marking the first publicly known payment on behalf of a foreign government to a Trump property since he became president.”

COWARD. GOP congressman cancels town hall to avoid constituents: “U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, who was reelected to represent the 1st Congressional District in November, has canceled an upcoming event for constituents at the Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton Village following reports that local organizations planned to hold a protest rally at the event. ”

WINTER STORM NICO. Pot sasquatch spotted (video) in Springfield, MA.

OBAMACARE. Teacher’s town hall question to Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) goes viral.

BOX OF LIES. Alec Baldwin jokes about Ivanka Trump’s Collection on Jimmy Fallon.

REAL ESTATE. The Grey Gardens home is for sale.

GEORGIA. State settles suit for $225,000 filed by health administrator fired for criticizing gay rights: “Dr. Eric Walsh had been offered a job to run the Department of Public Health’s northwest Georgia operations in 2014 when videos surfaced in California of sermons that Walsh had given as a Seventh-day Adventist preacher describing evolution as a ‘Satanic belief.'”

SHIA LABEOUF. Actor’s Trump resistance art installation shut down.

THE LOVE BOMB. Nico Tortorella’s podcast becoming TV series.

SIGN O THE TIMES. Prince is coming to streaming services this Sunday: “After months of well-sourced rumors, the streaming service Napster (formerly known as Rhapsody) and another source have confirmed to NPR that Prince’s records under Warner Bros. — which include the epochal classics 1999, Purple Rain, Dirty Mind, and Sign o’ the Times — will be available to stream this Sunday, the day of the 59th Grammy Awards.”SHOOTING STARS. This new meme has people falling all over.

THE TRUTH REVEALED. Justin Timberlake reveals why he left ‘N SYNC.

SHOOTING STARS. A new meme which combines epic fails with an overplayed electro track.

FUNNY. T Rex tries to shovel snow in a blizzard.

TRUMPIGATOR. Orange alligator ignites town talk.

FRIDAY FLASH. Sultan Lopez.