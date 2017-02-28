Jon Stewart Gives the Media Relationship Advice on Their Break-up with Trump: WATCH

UK Tells Gay Asylum Seekers From Afghanistan To Pretend To Be Straight If They Are Deported

Trump Gives Himself an A+ for Effort, Can’t Name a Time When He Deserved Criticism: WATCH

donald Trump for

Jon Stewart popped up (literally) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to rip Donald Trump for his lies.

“He constantly says, ‘believe me.’ Nobody says ‘believe me’….unless they’re lying!”

Stewart then had some relationship advice for the media:

“Hey guys, hey media, so I heard Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little doesn’t it? Finally thought you’d met your match – a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over. Well good riddance I say. Kick. Him. To. The. Curb. It is time to get your groove back media. Cause let’s face facts. You kind of let yourself go a little bit for these past few years.”

Added Stewart:

“Media, I’m not saying the break-up is going to be easy. You’re going to see your ex swiping right with every Tom, Drudge, and Breitbart. And from what I heard they do anal.”

Interjected Colbert: “Jon, you are aware we’re on CBS right?”

Watch: