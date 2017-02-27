Snow Leopards, Ricky Martin, Judge Wapner, Tom Perez, William Owens, EGOT: HOT LINKS

FAKE EXPERTS. Swedish officials have no idea who the “national security advisor” is who appeared in a FOX News segment talking about the country’s immigration policy.

BUSINESS AS USUAL? Dems elect Tom Perez chair of the DNC.

CALIFORNIA. Man sues Elk Grove police department: “Thus began a nearly two-year stint at Elk Grove Police Department marked allegedly by verbal abuse, cat calls and retaliation, according to a 15-page civil complaint LeMire filed in January against the department.”

MONTANA. Missoula Police Department says it knows identities of gay bashers: “Sgt. Travis Welsh said he does not believe either man has been arrested, and that charges have not yet been filed.”

ILLINOIS. Mundelein mayor stands by anti-gay remarks: “Nearly two years after creating a political firestorm by criticizing the legalization of same-sex marriage and blasting unwed parents during a public Independence Day speech, Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz is standing by the remarks.”

RACKING THEM UP. Guess who’s now just one Grammy away from an EGOT?

WILLIAM OWENS. Slain Navy SEAL’s father wants answers from Donald Trump: “I told them I don’t want to meet the President….Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn’t even barely a week into his administration? Why? For two years prior, there were no boots on the ground in Yemen — everything was missiles and drones — because there was not a target worth one American life. Now, all of a sudden we had to make this grand display?…Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation.”

RIP. Judge Wapner from The People’s Court.

OUT AND ABOUT. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

NORTHERN IRELAND. Ulster Unionist promises to fully support marriage equality if re-elected: “I was elected to the last assembly only in May and I was the only mainstream unionist to vote for same-sex marriage. Whenever I realised it was coming forward I spent a great deal of time talking to people on both sides of the argument, including the gay community. I reached out to individuals from that community as well as religious organisations and faiths who robustly argued against it. But I found myself coming to a view of ‘live and let live’.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Calum Winsor. More here.

SNOW LEOPARDS. It’s the first time four have been caught on camera: “The crew spent a total of 16 weeks on location in Ladakh, India, hiking into the Himalayas and placing the cameras as high as 16,400 feet. (The extreme altitude gave Anderson a case of “acute mountain sickness” — he had to retreat to the hotel and spend a few days breathing with an oxygen canister to recover.) Then they left the cameras in place for months at a time. ”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Kong: Skull Island.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Gay Arizona Wildcats recruit My-King Johnson.

Thought I keep this one. 🚹 A post shared by My-King Johnson (@mykingsters) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Haven't posted a pic of me smiling in a minute. A post shared by My-King Johnson (@mykingsters) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:12pm PST